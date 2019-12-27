|
Lebron James Reflects On Being Named AP's Male Athlete Of The Year, Turning 35
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Lebron James Reflects On Being Named AP's Male Athlete Of The Year, Turning 35
It's all in a week's work for Lakers star Lebron James.
On Sunday, he was named AP's Male Athlete of the Decade, just one day before turning 35.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Associated Press has named Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James the male athlete of the decade....
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca
|Kawhi Leonard, who won a title with the Raptors before joining the Clippers, becomes just the fifth...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports •CBC.ca
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this