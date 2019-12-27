Global  

Lebron James Reflects On Being Named AP's Male Athlete Of The Year, Turning 35

Lebron James Reflects On Being Named AP's Male Athlete Of The Year, Turning 35

Lebron James Reflects On Being Named AP's Male Athlete Of The Year, Turning 35

It's all in a week's work for Lakers star Lebron James.

On Sunday, he was named AP's Male Athlete of the Decade, just one day before turning 35.
