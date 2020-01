New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue, General Naravane stresses that India will strike at sources of terror, SMS services restored in Kashmir, Internet services resume in Kashmir's govt hospitals and the world rings in New Year 2020. Watch. #Happy2020 #2020NewYear #HappyNew2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'If Pak doesn't stop sponsoring terror ... ': New Army chief's stern warning Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to preemptively strike...

