Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News

In his first interview after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff, Army Chief General MM Naravane sent a stern warning to Pakistan.

He said that India reserves the right to preemptively strike at the sources of terror.

He also added that Pakistan carries on a proxy war against India and this cannot last for long.
'If Pak doesn't stop sponsoring terror ... ': New Army chief's stern warning

Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to preemptively strike...
IndiaTimes - Published


