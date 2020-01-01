Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:59s - Published < > Embed
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff

On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff

The post of the new Chief of Defence Staff has been created at a time when border issues are of utmost concern.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebingethinker

John Hill @MarkAsh27654411 @SkySportsNews I wanted to remain for the record. The Tories privatising everything and replacing… https://t.co/l4Y6Vl9Y2G 15 minutes ago

selanari_minaj

princesCbananahamock RT @ftflacka: justin and hailey really had someone record at their wedding for his documentary while saying they wanted everything to be ‘p… 6 hours ago

SCRTX98

c121592 @plsleaveamsg @NakitaRakel Because the people who we're behind her career wanted to promote her that way. Her recor… https://t.co/R3Ku8qLE6E 15 hours ago

rianher07

riyo yo yo merry christmas 🎄 Mama and Papa wanted to record a video of them tasting the old wine given to them by their friend Brown so they cou… https://t.co/BQbEzasnp4 15 hours ago

ftflacka

jade 🦋 justin and hailey really had someone record at their wedding for his documentary while saying they wanted everythin… https://t.co/yT33kvlYJ4 17 hours ago

peter25674

Peter 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @marganic @voxvot @Iromg Yep. After delivering everything leavers wanted, watching the economy grow fast as stabili… https://t.co/4z5Th0HQAO 20 hours ago

tothe_moontaeil

Sun & Moon 🌑 ☑️SS8 in Manila I didn't record anything during this time kasi first solo concert ko and I wanted to enjoy everythi… https://t.co/WMv5K2PEwQ 20 hours ago

MatJDean

Mathew James Dean @49erswebzone @ProFootballTalk Breaking news PC doesn’t like it when the calls go against the Seahawks....... can’t… https://t.co/ek4nr3ggbx 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News [Video]New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.