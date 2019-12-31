Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire

Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a home in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Constabulary were called to a house on New Zealand Lane in the village of Duffield at 4.11am on New Year's Day.

Officers found a man and a woman fatally injured inside.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Duffield murder: Man arrested after two bodies found in house on New Year's Day

A double murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a house in...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Nottingham Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire: https://t.co/PQH9FCbvVh #NewZealand 52 minutes ago

ChaddesdenWatch

Chaddesden Watch RT @NSlater_DT: Police launch double murder investigation in #Derbyshire village. https://t.co/jJQ9eDD4uO 3 hours ago

NSlater_DT

Nigel Slater Police launch double murder investigation in #Derbyshire village. https://t.co/jJQ9eDD4uO 3 hours ago

CitiBlogMK

CitiBlog Police launch murder investigation after stabbing in MK https://t.co/P4MjfHUJ9F https://t.co/WFHp5eWs08 4 hours ago

SaddleworthFm

Saddleworth FM NEWZ RIP..lsources say man found dead in the wall cavity of an old bank in Batley on Sunday had been missing for a… https://t.co/7VLNr6MTS8 6 hours ago

JC97MrBootleg

Johnathan 97 @jjfromroe @ROEnetwork Beginning seasons: Reports of murder & cannibalism, police launch investigation. We follow… https://t.co/Yi1x9dJvH7 16 hours ago

ChrisKeelty

Chris J Keelty🔶 Crime rockets in #StocktonSouth since the election - where is #MattVickers why have we not seen him here? Police la… https://t.co/UXOnHa4pLK 4 days ago

BenetiereLa

Jane RT @itvtynetees: Two men, aged 27 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody. https://t.co/Be5YdI… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations [Video]British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations

A British man was killed on the stroke of midnight after trying to let off a firework which exploded in his face. Gary McLaren, 50, was ringing in the New Year with friends in the nightlife resort..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:41Published

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.