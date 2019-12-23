|
After Holidays, It May Be Time To Try 'Dry-uary'
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
After Holidays, It May Be Time To Try 'Dry-uary'
After all the celebrating we've been doing lately over the holidays, it may feel good to take a break from alcohol for the month of January, Jennifer Wills from Jinx Tea explains (3:06).
WCCO Mid-Morning - January 1, 2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Instead of checking out over the holidays, use the time to become a better leader, writes Robert...
SmartBrief - Published
|It might be Christmas time, but these stars are celebrating two holidays this time of year!...
Just Jared - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources