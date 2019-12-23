Global  

After Holidays, It May Be Time To Try 'Dry-uary'

After all the celebrating we've been doing lately over the holidays, it may feel good to take a break from alcohol for the month of January, Jennifer Wills from Jinx Tea explains (3:06).

WCCO Mid-Morning - January 1, 2020
