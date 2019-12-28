Global  

Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades

Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades

Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades

Mariah Carey's hit Christmas song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the first song to top the charts in four separate decades and is the first chart-topper of 2020.
