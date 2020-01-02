Global  

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
"No one ever needs to remind me of what I did. There's not a day goes by that I don't think about it." -- Don Larsen

