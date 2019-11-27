Global  

New state law will require doctors to submit electronic prescriptions for opioids

New state law will require doctors to submit electronic prescriptions for opioids

New state law will require doctors to submit electronic prescriptions for opioids

Several state laws went into effect on New Year's Day but a year-long extension was given to medical professionals for one of Tennessee's new laws which will change the way they write prescriptions for opioids.
