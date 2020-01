Cong leader Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial speech against PM Modi, Shah | CAA 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published Cong leader Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial speech against PM Modi, Shah | CAA Congress leader Nellai Kannan arrested over controversial speech. Kannan delivered an allegedly inciteful speech against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Kannan had made the speech on December 29, 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tamil writer booked for speech against Modi, Amit Shah Tamil Nadu police have arrested the controversial Tamil orator belonging to the Congress, Nellai...

Sify - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this