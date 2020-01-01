Global  

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News

PM MODI GREETS INDIA'S NEIGHBOURS ON NEW YEAR, SKIPS PAKISTAN, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT A FACTORY IN DELHI'S PEERAGARHI, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, SLIGHT RESPITE FROM COLD WAVE CONDITION IN DELHI, UNICEF: NEARLY 400,000 BABIES AROUND THE WORLD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY AND OTHER NEWS
Oneindia

OneIndia News at Noon | Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast https://t.co/HLM80o8W3g 2 minutes ago

Chetan1123456

Chetan RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi. https://t.co/82B70WP6FI 6 minutes ago

kizu91

Le Nam Giang A massive fire broke out at a battery factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on Thursday. The severity of the blaze can… https://t.co/qFsXPKT8XM 17 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Fire breaks out in battery factory in Delhi; one fireman trapped inside #fireforce #DelhiFire #delhifireaccident… https://t.co/uBEsCzYYEB 25 minutes ago

ASHISHOMDIMRI

ASHISHOMDIMRI RT @airnewsalerts: Fire breaks out at factory in #Peeragarhi, West Delhi. Building collapsed, 10 people injured, admitted in nearest hospit… 30 minutes ago

Kuttch_Wala

Kasim Trahya A+ RT @LogicalIndians: The fire brigade was called at 4.23 a.m. informing that a factory in the west of Peeragarhi was blazing. This is the s… 30 minutes ago

LogicalIndians

The Logical Indian The fire brigade was called at 4.23 a.m. informing that a factory in the west of Peeragarhi was blazing. This is t… https://t.co/MYvp4dBftl 31 minutes ago

vijeta_aggarwal

Vijeta Aggarwal RT @NewsNationTV: A part of the building also collapsed following several blasts that were reported from the battery manufacturing unit in… 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi: New Year fest, CAA protest at India Gate cause massive traffic jam [Video]Delhi: New Year fest, CAA protest at India Gate cause massive traffic jam

Lakhs of revellers thronged India Gate to celebrate the new year and triggered major traffic snarls around the heart of Delhi Wednesday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News [Video]BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:23Published

