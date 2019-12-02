Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

This video shows residents of Jakarta, Indonesia making the best of the bad weather by going for a swim in floodwater on January 1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

This video shows residents of Jakarta, Indonesia making the best of the bad weather by going for a swim in floodwater on January 1.

On Tuesday night Jakarta experienced its worst rainfall in over a decade, with heavy rain pouring over the city nonstop until Wednesday morning, causing severe flooding in the capital and its satellite cities on the first day of 2020.

At least 21 people were killed and tens of thousands of people were evacuated.



Recent related news from verified sources

4 dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesia’s capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Severe flooding hit Indonesia’s capital as residents were celebrating...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ekysantiago23

Yermia Riezky @Pipiedfabulous @RadioElshinta @infojakarta @DKIJakarta @TMCPoldaMetro Mba Fitria, thanks for collaborating with us… https://t.co/zk18Y3I5jV 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

A sinking Indonesian island fights climate change [Video]A sinking Indonesian island fights climate change

Abdul Hadi's house sits lower than the road in a village on the island of Java - and below sea-level. As floods worsen due to climate change and Java sinks due to the extraction of underground water,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.