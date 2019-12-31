Global  

Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City

Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City

Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up.

During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her.

According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand.

The woman made the sign of the cross as the pope approached her… But it’s unclear what she said as she pulled Pope Francis toward her.
Tweets about this

Pikminister

Pikminister 🌊 @harleysmom2015 @Olivianuzzi Maybe we should understand the Pope's point of view. The exact same thing had happened… https://t.co/ddK1Ps47BX 10 hours ago

TangRoy17

Tango'd.❌#BritishIndependance.❌. RT @DaleRobin_: 🚨Update: Pope Francis has apologize for striking woman who roughly grabbed and pulled him. He says even he gets angry and l… 12 hours ago

DaleRobin_

🇺🇸 Dale Robin 🦅 🔱🛡 USA🗽Ireland🍀 🇮🇪 🚨Update: Pope Francis has apologize for striking woman who roughly grabbed and pulled him. He says even he gets ang… https://t.co/2Ebni4kCqA 12 hours ago

Lucy62955491

Lucy Pope Francis gets GRABBED against his will and pulled. An old man. And he is the one to apologise for “losing his p… https://t.co/lo7ZfKxLc4 16 hours ago

seeoveray

your 24/7 sleepyhead™️ RT @indiohistorian: @rapplerdotcom Well he's basically an old guy who, while walking and greeting people nonstop, gets pulled by a stranger… 17 hours ago

indiohistorian

Kristoffer Pasion @rapplerdotcom Well he's basically an old guy who, while walking and greeting people nonstop, gets pulled by a stra… https://t.co/K2P65lXvzD 19 hours ago

WIONews

WION #Watch - The woman could be seen speaking something while she grabbed @Pontifex hand and pulled him towards her https://t.co/54vFsykuHp 22 hours ago

doragouvea

Paurifishbella🐷🧜‍♀️🐠🌺🐝 🐸🍾🦉 RT @plotstation: Pope gets annoyed at being pulled by woman; watch video. Francis did not appear to enjoy and even slapped her hand. https… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published

