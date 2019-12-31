Global  

Iran denies role in U.S. Embassy violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

They will be held fully responsible.
