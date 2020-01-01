Global  

Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand

Pope Francis has apologised after he had a difficult encounter with a pilgrim on New Year’s Eve at the Vatican.

While the pontiff greeted the large crowd a woman reached out and grabbed his hand, pulling him towards her.

The visibly angered pope pulled his hand away as his security intervened.

He later apologised saying that “sometimes even I lose patience.”
