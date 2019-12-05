Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rail Delivery Group urges passengers to 'bear with us'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Rail Delivery Group urges passengers to 'bear with us'

Rail Delivery Group urges passengers to 'bear with us'

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions for industry body the Rail Delivery Group, urges passengers to “bear with us” after commuters had to face an average of 2.7% more for train tickets today.

The increases come despite the fact that fewer than two-thirds of trains were on time last year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Police: Group Of Teens Assault Delivery Driver, Steal 9 Pizzas In Nicetown-Tioga [Video]Philadelphia Police: Group Of Teens Assault Delivery Driver, Steal 9 Pizzas In Nicetown-Tioga

Philadelphia police say a group of teenagers assaulted a food delivery driver and stole nine pizzas in the Nicetown-Tioga section on Tuesday night. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.