Libya conflict: Turkey's parliament votes on deploying troops

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:33s
Libya conflict: Turkey's parliament votes on deploying troops
Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in Libya

Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in LibyaANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's parliament on Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to Libya...
WorldNews - Published

Violence rages in Libya as Turkey votes on deployment of troops

Turkish parliament to vote on troop deployment to Tripoli on Thursday as Ankara signals to Gen Haftar...
Al Jazeera - Published


AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Libya conflict: Turkey's parliament votes on deploying troops - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/TlVriLDgQV 59 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Turkish parliament set to endorse Libya deployment but troops unlikely for now: Ankara's involvement in the Libyan… https://t.co/MIZxCNzX2O 1 hour ago

chrisusanz

Christopher Turkey's parliament set to vote on sending troops to Libya Legislators expected to approve motion amid concern depl… https://t.co/mqO9ExJKbQ 2 hours ago

Nievenegro

I am that... Turkey's parliament votes on sending troops to Libya Legislators expected to approve motion amid concern deployment… https://t.co/Mc3b2ZQuyZ 2 hours ago

ENERGY888FM

ENERGY88.8FM Turkey's parliament set to vote on sending troops to Libya Legislators expected to approve motion amid concern depl… https://t.co/WcWpvnLGIp 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Libya conflict: Turkey's parliament votes on deploying troops: https://t.co/yjuAOKEt0l #Turkey 4 hours ago

OHandanZ

H #BREAKING Turkish Parliament convenes to vote a military deployment in #Libya. #LibyaTezkeresi #Turkey #Erdogan… https://t.co/YN8PaDpm09 4 hours ago

andre__levy

André Levy Turkey May Not Send Troops to Libya If Fighting De-Escalates, Parliament to Vote on Deployment Illustrative image.… https://t.co/3NkCOxZM9I 5 hours ago


Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya [Video]Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:26Published

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya [Video]Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present a legislation to parliament in January. Emer McCarthy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

