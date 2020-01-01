Global  

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

Austria&apos;s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a New Year&apos;s Day coalition deal with the Green&apos;s, bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time.

Joe Davies reports.
