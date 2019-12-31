Michigan Server Gets A Festive And Generous $2,020 Tip

Danielle Franzoni, a server in Alpena, Michigan, received the tip of the decade this week.

Franzoni waited on a couple at the restaurant where she works during the final days of 2019.

Their bill was $23, but the generous couple tipped a festive $2,020.

According to CNN, the anonymous couple wrote "Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge" on the bill.

Franzoni told the Alpena Times "Things like this don't happen to people like me".