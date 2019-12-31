Global  

Michigan Server Gets A Festive And Generous $2,020 Tip

Danielle Franzoni, a server in Alpena, Michigan, received the tip of the decade this week.

Franzoni waited on a couple at the restaurant where she works during the final days of 2019.

Their bill was $23, but the generous couple tipped a festive $2,020.

According to CNN, the anonymous couple wrote "Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge" on the bill.

Franzoni told the Alpena Times "Things like this don't happen to people like me".
For New Year, Michigan restaurant server gets $2,020 tip

A Michigan restaurant server will start the new year on the right foot thanks to a generous, and very...
