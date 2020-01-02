Global  

Jakarta hit by floods with highways submerged in ongoing lethal floods

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta has experienced major floods with footage from January 1 showing partially submerged highways.
The Indonesian capital of Jakarta has experienced major floods with footage from January 1 showing partially submerged highways.

The rains have continued through January 2 across the island of Java, killing at least 17 and displacing thousands.




