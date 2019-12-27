Has Anthony Davis Already Passed Dwayne Wade as LeBron's Best Teammate Ever?

The debate over who is LeBron's G.O.A.T.

Teammate has the NBA world divided.

Is it Dwyane Wade or has Anthony Davis already taken the title?Watch the video above for why AD might be LeBron's best teammate ever.

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere.

B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis.

Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place.

Get the app to get the game.