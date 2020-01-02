Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads?

Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that the world would soon see his country&apos;s &quot;new strategic weapon&quot; and that there was no longer reason for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Lauren Anthony reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Faster rockets, more warheads: What North Korea could gain from new weapons development

If North Korea returns to long-range missile launches or other weapons tests in 2020, its military...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @ReutersTV: Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and warheads? https://t.co/cdjslXkwEA https://t.co/2vzp2tKR4o 43 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and warheads? https://t.co/cdjslXkwEA https://t.co/2vzp2tKR4o 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.