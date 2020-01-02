Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads? North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that the world would soon see his country's "new strategic weapon" and that there was no longer reason for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. Lauren Anthony reports.