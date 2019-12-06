Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 - The Worst Internet Mistakes Of The Decade + CES 2020 Preview

On the show today: Rumors are flying that Samsung may have a bezel-less 8K tv on display at CES, LG a rollable OLED that unfurls from the ceiling; The U.S. Army bans TikTok on government phones; The mysterious escape of Carlos Ghosn; Mark Watson AKA Soldier Knows Best dishes on what he's most excited about at this years CES; The top Internet mistakes from the last decade...there are some doozies; IBM's Rob Thomas on what A.I.

Holds for 2020; The Consumer Technology Association Karen Chupka talks about putting on CES and what its like hosting 175,000 people; Audio Tech at CES 2020 - from earbuds to soundbars and more.