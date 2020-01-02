Global  

Daily Dividend Report: AFG, PNC, JNJ, WSO, RPM

Daily Dividend Report: AFG, PNC, JNJ, WSO, RPM

Daily Dividend Report: AFG, PNC, JNJ, WSO, RPM

American Financial Group, announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on January 27, 2020 to holders of record on January 15, 2020.
American Financial Group, announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on January 27, 2020 to holders of record on January 15, 2020.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share.

The dividend will be payable Feb.

5, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan.

17, 2020.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.95 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2020.

Watsco announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock.

The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2020.

Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 46 consecutive years.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2020.

RPM's last cash dividend increase of 2.9 percent in October 2019 marked its 46th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded US companies.




