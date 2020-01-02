Global  

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University BelfastHillary Clinton has a new role.
Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast...
Reuters India - Published

Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast

Belfast [Ireland], Jan 2 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been appointed the...
Sify - Published


MaryVanSwearin1

Lynn's Daughter I wonder how much was was spent (by Hillary) or who knew where the bodies were buried. Hillary Clinton appointed ch… https://t.co/xgL4Qa54al 5 seconds ago

kpax35

Keith Lanthier RT @IsaLeeWolf: Wow rightwingers are losing their minds at Hillary Clinton being appointed Chancellor at a university in Belfast. It's alm… 9 seconds ago

jwsocal

John Williams RT @DC_Draino: Hillary Clinton was just appointed Chancellor of Queen’s University in Ireland Kind of a strange choice to pick an overseas… 14 seconds ago

hajosc49

Hajo49 RT @feliciasonmez: Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast https://t.co/YZn1Be70VW 15 seconds ago

kben0503

Kenneth Bennett RT @TomFitton: Curious. Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast https://t.co/VAQbWlNQ4a 16 seconds ago

Aconagua

Rick Taylor BBC News - Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast https://t.co/M7UyrDfgbP 22 seconds ago

Socrates7x7x7

L.M. LOUNSBURY RT @SaraCarterDC: BBC: Hillary Clinton to be appointed Chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast Very interesting.... https://t.co/cBSNEPA… 24 seconds ago

DananaMama

🔅Danana🔅 RT @obianuju: What in heaven’s name is going on with the Irish elite?! Hillary Clinton (yes the pro-abortion American that you know) has b… 33 seconds ago

