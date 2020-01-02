Global  

Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million

Tulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019.

Politico reports that's a slight improvement over her third quarter numbers.

However, that leaves her well behind the Democratic primary's fundraising leaders.

Gabbard's fourth quarter haul was first reported by NBC News.

Gabbard is one of four Democrats who have already announced their fundraising from the forth quarter of 2019.

Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman, announced last fall that she will not seek reelection to her House seat.
Recent related news from verified sources

Gabbard raises $3.4 million but lags behind 2020 frontrunners

The final three months of 2019 were the presidential candidate's strongest so far in terms of...
Politico - Published


