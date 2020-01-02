Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million

Tulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019.

Politico reports that's a slight improvement over her third quarter numbers.

However, that leaves her well behind the Democratic primary's fundraising leaders.

Gabbard's fourth quarter haul was first reported by NBC News.

Gabbard is one of four Democrats who have already announced their fundraising from the forth quarter of 2019.

Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman, announced last fall that she will not seek reelection to her House seat.