Turkish MPs back sending troops to Libya to support UN-backed government 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:51s - Published Turkish MPs back sending troops to Libya to support UN-backed government It's feared Turkey's involvement in Libya could aggravate the conflict.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Libya conflict: Turkish MPs approve bill to send troops Libya's UN-backed government had asked Turkey for military assistance as the civil conflict worsens.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago



Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in Libya ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's parliament on Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to Libya...

WorldNews - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like