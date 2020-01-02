Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter
On Jan.
2, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced a successful fourth quarter with a total of $16.5 million raised.
That’s $6.5 million more than his third quarter haul.
Dec.
31 was also reportedly his campaign's “highest single-day haul" with more than $1.3 million raised.
According to a statement released by his campaign chief, Nick Ryan, the money raised will boost Yang’s competitive edge in the early-state primaries and beyond.
What we have achieved together to date through the humanity first values of this campaign, now sets us up to compete through the early-state primaries, Super Tuesday, and beyond, Nick Ryan, via statement.
In total, Yang’s campaign has received more than one million contributions from 400,000 donors with an average donation of $30.
.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently announced his fourth quarter results, an impressive $34.5 million.
.
Pete Buttigieg also announced his total of $24.7 million raised.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren have yet to release their fourth quarter details