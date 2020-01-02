Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter.

On Jan.

2, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced a successful fourth quarter with a total of $16.5 million raised.

.

That’s $6.5 million more than his third quarter haul.

.

Dec.

31 was also reportedly his campaign's “highest single-day haul" with more than $1.3 million raised.

.

According to a statement released by his campaign chief, Nick Ryan, the money raised will boost Yang’s competitive edge in the early-state primaries and beyond.

.

What we have achieved together to date through the humanity first values of this campaign, now sets us up to compete through the early-state primaries, Super Tuesday, and beyond, Nick Ryan, via statement.

In total, Yang’s campaign has received more than one million contributions from 400,000 donors with an average donation of $30.

.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently announced his fourth quarter results, an impressive $34.5 million.

.

Pete Buttigieg also announced his total of $24.7 million raised.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren have yet to release their fourth quarter details
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 million in fourth quarter for bid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, his...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million [Video]Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million

Tulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019. Politico reports that's a slight improvement over her third quarter numbers. However, that leaves her well behind the Democratic primary's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Castro drops out of presidential race [Video]Castro drops out of presidential race

Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential run on Thursday. Jillian Kitchener reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.