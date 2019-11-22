Global  

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration.

Tobacco and menthol flavors will likely be unaffected by the new ban.

The ban is an attempt to curb the teen vaping crisis, referred to as an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General.

Public health experts say the ban is a good start but point out that menthol is also a flavor.

Flavors attract kids, and menthol is a flavor.

It really helps to numb the senses and makes the poison go down easier, Erika Sward, American Lung Association, via 'The New York Times'.

On New Year's Eve, President Donald Trump hinted that the ban could be temporary.

We think we are going to get back in the market very, very quickly.

We have a very big industry.

We’re going to take care of the industry, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, in 2018 more than 3.6 million youths admitted they had recently used e-cigarettes
