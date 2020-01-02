John Schnatter Wants a Pizza Your New Year’s Resolution: Inside the Ex-Papa John’s Chairman and CEO’s Latest Challenge



Recent related videos from verified sources New Announcement From Papa John's Ex-CEO Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter has announced a new challenge for himself. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:25Published 3 hours ago New Announcement From Papa John's Ex-CEO Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter has announced a new challenge for himself. He said on Instagram that he plans to break personal records and eat 50 pizzas in 30 days in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25Published 5 hours ago