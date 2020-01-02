Global  

Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share photos of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Violet Lucca, web editor for 'Harper's Magainze,' and 'Vanity Fair' critic K.

Austin Collins both criticized the way Blue Ivy looked.

I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her, K.

Austin Collins, via Twitter.

Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!, Violet Lucca, via Twitter.

After receiving backlash from the masses who came to the defense of Blue Ivy, both journalists issued an apology.

I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better...No, you’re right.

Poor form on my end.

Thanks all for calling it out, K.

Austin Collins, via Twitter.

...children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been.

So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist.

, Violet Lucca, via Twitter.

I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do, Violet Lucca, via Twitter
