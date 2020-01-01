Check This Out: Pope Francis slaps woman's hand

Global  

Pope Francis slaps woman's hand

Shortly before beginning his traditional New Year's Day address , the Pope said he was sorry for smacking a woman's hand the previous day, to free himself from her grip.
Shortly before beginning his traditional New Year&apos;s Day address , the Pope said he was sorry for smacking a woman&apos;s hand the previous day, to free himself from her grip.

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand [Video]Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand

“I apologize for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose patience,” Pope Francis apologized after slapping a woman’s hand while greeting pilgrims at the Vatican

