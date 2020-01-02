Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million
Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter.
That is significantly more than Bernie Sanders, who reported $34.5 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who reported $24.7 million.
According to Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, the fundraising influx is in response to Trump's recent impeachment by House Democrats.
Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle, Brad Parscale, via Fox News.
In total, Trump’s campaign raised $143 million in 2019.
That does not include funds raised by the Republican National Committee (RNC) or any other authorized joint fundraising committee.
According to Fox News, the RNC hauled in $20.6 million in November and had $63.2 million in cash.
Trump’s campaign is reportedly entering the election year with nearly $103 million in funding.
The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut, Brad Parscale, via Fox News