Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million.

Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter.

.

That is significantly more than Bernie Sanders, who reported $34.5 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who reported $24.7 million.

.

According to Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, the fundraising influx is in response to Trump's recent impeachment by House Democrats.

.

Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle, Brad Parscale, via Fox News.

In total, Trump’s campaign raised $143 million in 2019.

.

That does not include funds raised by the Republican National Committee (RNC) or any other authorized joint fundraising committee.

.

According to Fox News, the RNC hauled in $20.6 million in November and had $63.2 million in cash.

.

Trump’s campaign is reportedly entering the election year with nearly $103 million in funding.

.

The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut, Brad Parscale, via Fox News