Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members.

Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin called several days ago, but we haven't been able to get it on your calendar yet.
