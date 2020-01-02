Global  

Former Google exec says the tech giant doesn’t prioritize human rights

Former Google exec says the tech giant doesn't prioritize human rights

Former Google exec says the tech giant doesn’t prioritize human rights

A former Google executive is speaking out against the tech giant, saying that he was ultimately let go for trying to create an internal human rights program.
