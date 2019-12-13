Global  

Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby Tinslee Lewis From Life Support

A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes
Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday sided with a hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Kara3022 @PatUnleashed @KeithMalinak @JeffyJFR #PutThatInYourPipe People said that the tragic baby Charlie Gard situation Wo… https://t.co/K7CB4lCMh8 22 seconds ago

JOSELUIZ_FONTES RT @CNN: A judge has decided that a Texas children's hospital can remove an 11-month-old with a rare heart defect off life support despite… 49 seconds ago

~sharul burn~ RT @cnni: A judge has decided that a Texas children's hospital can remove an 11-month-old with a rare heart defect off life support despite… 1 minute ago

Profet Seytoven🇳🇬 RT @TexasTribune: A judge ruled in favor today of allowing a Fort Worth hospital to remove an infant from life support, according to @start… 2 minutes ago

Krŷstäℓ 🏳️🏴 A Texas judge says hospital can remove 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis off life support despite her family's wishes - CNN https://t.co/BDpPdFiyQc 3 minutes ago

LotusInWonderland ⚡️ “Texas judge rules that hospital can remove infant from life support” by @TexasTribune https://t.co/sA2Y0GqVo4 4 minutes ago

Ron Williams RT @CBNNews: A Texas judge ruled Thursday that a Fort Worth, Texas hospital can remove an 11-month-old girl from life support after her mot… 5 minutes ago

Michau van Speyk RT @CTVNews: Texas judge says hospital can remove baby girl from life support despite mother's wish to keep her alive https://t.co/Hrp9AlJX… 6 minutes ago


Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support [Video]Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She is in the NICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Judge Extends Temporary Injunction For 10-Month-Old Tinslee Lewis Through New Year [Video]Judge Extends Temporary Injunction For 10-Month-Old Tinslee Lewis Through New Year

A Fort Worth judge has extended a temporary injunction for 10-month-old Tinslee Lewis through the new year, sources say.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

