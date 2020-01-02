Global  

Pope Francis Apologizes For Slapping Woman's Hand

Pope Francis Apologizes For Slapping Woman's Hand

Pope Francis Apologizes For Slapping Woman's Hand

The Vatican says the pope slapped the woman's hand because the way she grabbed him caused him "a shooting pain."
Pope Francis Apologizes After Slapping Woman's Hand

Pope Francis is speaking out to apologize after he slapped at a woman’s hand. The 83-year-old head...
Just Jared

Pope Francis slapped a woman on the hand when she grabbed him in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis lost his patience and slapped a woman on the hand after she grabbed him while he greeted...
USATODAY.com - Also reported by CBS News, CTV News, WorldNews, FOXNews.com, Premium Times Nigeria, MENAFN.com, Mediaite



cbddw1

cbddw RT @ABC: PEEVED PONTIFF: Pope Francis does not look happy after a woman grabbed his arm during a walkabout at the Vatican. https://t.co/h23… 45 seconds ago

janasee35

Jane RT @PerspicaciousXY: Proverbs 29:11 A fool gives full vent to his spirit, but a wise man quietly holds it back. https://t.co/x4Uu6IAVSN 3 minutes ago

PhilippineStar

The Philippine Star The image of a visibly annoyed Pope Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer as he walked by C… https://t.co/wDOk39TQc8 4 minutes ago

KlarisGracilla

KARS_98 RT @PhilippineStar: ‘WE OFTEN LOSE PATIENCE. SO DO I.’ Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman’s hand after she grabbed and pulled th… 4 minutes ago

NowellCraig

Craig Nowell The Holy Father seeks forgiveness after slapping a lady's hand away Should we forgive him? https://t.co/owLj4sZYOI 6 minutes ago

HMRiley3

Heather Riley RT @WPBF25News: Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman's hand on New Year's Eve https://t.co/Zk56AE7T43 https://t.co/q8cPkn9nqc 19 minutes ago

Marc_Estee

Marc Pope Francis apologizes for slapping well-wisher’s hand https://t.co/7CqvNF6QLG 19 minutes ago

Dionysus_666

Forsa Old habits never die . Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Woman’s Hand https://t.co/DTRzCEfqek via @BreitbartNews 23 minutes ago


Check This Out: Pope Francis slaps woman's hand [Video]Check This Out: Pope Francis slaps woman's hand

Shortly before beginning his traditional New Year's Day address , the Pope said he was sorry for smacking a woman's hand the previous day, to free himself from her grip.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield

Check This Out: Pope Francis slaps woman's hand

Shortly before beginning his traditional New Year&apos;s Day address , the Pope said he was sorry for smacking a woman&apos;s hand the previous day, to free himself from her grip.

Credit: Rumble

