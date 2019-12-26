Global  

William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health

William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health

William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a new film in collaboration with Public Health England and his charity Heads Together to encourage football fans to look after their mental health.

It features football stars Frank Lampard and Harry Maguire, and will be played across big screens this weekend.
Prince William narrates mental health film for FA Cup games

A film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will urge football fans to look after their mental health.
A new campaign is targeting FA Cup crowds this weekend, aiming to get fans to 'Take A Minute' for their mental health.

