The Grudge Reboot Provides an Even More 'Intense Experience' than Its Predecessors

If you thought The Grudge couldn't get any scarier...think again.

Producer Sam Raimi says the reboot is much more of an intense experience than the others.

Stars Andrea Riseborough and John Cho agree that the fourth installment in The Grudge film series originating with the Japanese horror film Ju-On , will leave you screaming.

Catch it, out in theaters now.
