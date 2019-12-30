Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League.

Klopp said he was delighted with another clinical display which restored Liverpool's 13-point lead on the table, but that there would be no major celebrations during this busy period.