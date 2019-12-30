Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League.

Klopp said he was delighted with another clinical display which restored Liverpool's 13-point lead on the table, but that there would be no major celebrations during this busy period.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Klopp: Liverpool will not celebrate title prematurely

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the runaway Premier League leaders will not celebrate...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Liverpool duo make big impact on Takumi Minamino arrival admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool duo make big impact on Takumi Minamino arrival admits Jurgen KloppLiverpool take on Sheffield United tonight in the Premier League but new signing Takumi Minamino will...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors [Video]FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors. Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration. Tobacco..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in [Video]Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.