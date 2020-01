Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:31s - Published Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl O-U FOOTBALL'S BESTDEFENSIVE PLAYER.. IS OFF TOTHE N-F-L.. ALL BIG 12LINEBACKER, KENNETH MURRAY,JUNIOR.. ANNOUNCING TODAYON TWITTER.. HE WILL FOREGOHIS SENIOR SEASON, AND ENTERTHE N-F-L DRAFT.. MURRAY LEDTHE TEAM WITH 102 TACKLES,AND 17 TACKLES FOR LOSS THISSEASON.. PROJECTED BY SOME,AS A 1ST ROUND PICK..AND THIS MAY BE NOTHING.. ITMAY BE EVERYTHING FOR O- S-UFANS.. TYLAN WALLACE..--WHO ANNOUNCED YESTERDAYHE'D RETURN FOR HIS SENIORSEASON IN STILLWATER--..TWEETING OUT A CANADIAN FLAGEMOJI TONIGHT.. SEVERALOTHER COWBOYS DOING THESAME.. EITHER HINTING ATCHUBA HUBBARD ANNOUNCINGHE'S ALSO RETURNING FOR2020.. OR OPENLY RECRUITINGHIM TO DO SO.. OR MAYBETHEY'RE JUST REALLY BIG FANSOF MAPLE SYRUP.. WHO CANKNOW??..AND WELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY.. WORDS TO LIVEBY.. LEAVE THE GUN, TAKETHE CANOLI.. AND ALWAYS..ALWAYS..TAKE AT LEAST ONEQUARTERBACK IN YOURRECRUITING CLASS.. LINCOLNRILEY.. GETS HIS FOR 2020TONIGHT.. CHANDLER MORRIS..--THE SON OF FORMER T-UOFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, CHADMORRIS--.. COMMITTING TO O-UTONIGHT AT THE UNDER ARMOURBOWL IN FLORIDA.. COMPLETEWITH A 'HORNS DOWN' SIGN..MORRIS.. --PLAYED HIGHSCHOOL BALL INMORRIS.. --PLAYED HIGHSCHOOL BALL IN DALLAS--.. A4-STAR PROSPECT, ACCORDINGTO 24-7 SPORTS.. HIS DAD..NOW THE OFFENSIVECOORDINATOR AT AUBURN.. --AS FOR THE GAME.. 3RDQUARTER.. MORRIS.. UP THESEAM FOR A GAIN OF 25.. HELEADS A TOUCHDOWN DRIVE ANDA FIELD GOAL DRIVE FOR 'TEAMPRESSURE'.. -- BROKEN ARROWNATIVE, ANDREW RAYM..--ANOTHER O-U COMMIT--..PLAYING FOR 'TEAM SAVAGE'TONIGHT.. RAYM.. --WEARINGNUMBER 73--..PLAYING CENTER IN THIS ONE..SNAPS THE BALL ON THIS42-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS.. IKNOW RAYM HAD FUN THISWEEK.. TEAM PRESSURE BEATSTEAM SAVAGE, 30-24..THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER..--7-AND-1, IN ITS LAST 8GAMES--.. AND TODAY.. BILLYDONOVAN.. NAMED THE N-B-A'S'COACH OF THE MONTH' FORDECEMBER..O-K-C.. TRYING TO KEEP ITROLLING TONIGHT, IN SANANTONIO.. THE THUNDERTRAILED BY 9 AT THE HALF..BUT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER.. FANTASTIC THEREST OF THE WAY.. HE SCORES15 POINTS IN THE 3RD..FINISHES WITH 25 AND 7REBOUNDS.. CHRIS PAUL..--MR. CLUTCH--.. SCORES 10OF HIS 16 IN THE 4TH..O-K-C BEATS SAN ANTONIO,109-103.. 8TH WIN IN 9GAMES..E-S-P-N REPORTING TONIGHT..AFTER 9 SEASONS IN CHARGE,JASONGARRETT WILL NO LONGER BETHE HEAD COACH OF THE DALLASCOWBOYS.. BACK WITH MORESPORTS AFTER THIS..





