U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad.

(1-2-20)
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •News24IndiaTimes



Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published

