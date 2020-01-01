Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years DayIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

America Ferrera Pregnant & Expecting Second Baby With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is ending 2019 with some big news – she’s pregnant with her second child! The...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ray J and Princess love welcome a baby boy [Video]Ray J and Princess love welcome a baby boy

The reality star announced the arrival of her second child with husband Ray J in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model Girlfriend [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model Girlfriend

Former "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco, on New Year's Day in La Jolla.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.