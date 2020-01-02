Global  

Republic Day parade: 3 Oppn-ruled states vent anger after being left out | Oneindia News

After West Bengal and Maharashtra, Kerala's tableau for the Republic Day parade too has been rejected.

This has escalated the war between these Oppn-ruled states and the Centre.

Maharashtra NCP leaders say the Centre is keeping away the state tableau over politics.

They say it is an attack on diversity.

However, the Centre says the shortlisting is done transparently by an expert committee.
