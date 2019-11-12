Global  

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs.

But SpaceX is testing out a solution on its upcoming launch of another 60 satellites.
