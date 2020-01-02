Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Taiwan's Chief of General Staff, General Shen Yi-ming, was en route to visit troops at a military base in Yilan when the Blackhawk helicopter he was traveling in crashed on Thursday, killing him and seven other officers.

Citing a military spokesman, the Liberty Times reports that the reason for the incident is unknown as visibility was good that day.

According to the United Daily News, the pilots reported favorable conditions for landing in their last communication at 8:07 p.m.

Shortly afterward, the military lost contact with the helicopter as the radar signature disappeared over a naval base in Yilan.

Citing first responders, the Liberty Times reports that the helicopter crashed to the west of its last reported location in the mountains between New Taipei City and Yilan.

Eight high-ranking officers and aircrew were killed, including Sheng.

Five other passengers were rescued.

The United Daily News reports that a Military News Agency journalist, who was pinned by the wreckage, was able to call for help with her cellphone.

She was rescued with injuries.

Another wounded officer helped guide rescuers to the crash site through heavy mist by blowing a rescue whistle.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

The helicopter was carrying Taiwan's military chief Shen Yi-ming 2.

Flight route of the helicopter and last reported location 3.

The crash and its casualties 4.

Survivors helped rescuers find their location by phone and rescue whistle VOICEOVER (in English): "Taiwan's Chief of General Staff, General Shen Yi-ming, was en route to visit troops at a military base in Yilan when the Blackhawk helicopter he was traveling in crashed on Thursday, killing him and seven other officers." "Citing a military spokesman, the Liberty Times reports that the reason for the incident is unknown as visibility was good that day." "According to the United Daily News, the pilots reported favorable conditions for landing in their last communication at 8:07 p.m." "Shortly afterward, the military lost contact with the helicopter as the radar signature disappeared over a naval base in Yilan." "Citing first responders, the Liberty Times reports that the helicopter crashed to the west of its last reported location in the mountains between New Taipei City and Yilan." "Eight high-ranking officers and aircrew were killed, including Sheng.

Five other passengers were rescued." "The United Daily News reports that a Military News Agency journalist, who was pinned by the wreckage, was able to call for help with her cellphone.

She was rescued with injuries." "Another wounded officer helped guide rescuers to the crash site through heavy mist by blowing a rescue whistle." SOURCES: Liberty Times, United Daily News, Apple Daily, FTV News, https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/politics/breakingnews/3027346 https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/politics/breakingnews/3028419 https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/politics/paper/1343398 https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/politics/breakingnews/3027530 https://udn.com/news/story/10930/4263593 https://topic.udn.com/event/blackhawk_crash https://tw.appledaily.com/new/realtime/20200102/1685251/ https://www.ftvnews.com.tw/news/detail/2020102P25M1 *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377



Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan's military chief missing after helicopter crash landing

Ten people have been located alive while rescuers were searching for the chief of military staff.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleZee NewsWorldNewsSifySeattle TimesJerusalem PostCBC.caIndependent


Helicopter crash kills Taiwan's top military officer, 7 others

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed in an air force helicopter crash in...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

caixin

Caixin Global While the cause of the crash that killed the island’s top military official remains unclear, a high-level air force… https://t.co/JbGC6xifKS 9 minutes ago

pandey23101

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Taiwan’s Uniformed Military Chief Killed in Helicopter Crash https://t.co/HP2B68EyJs https://t.co/VX0NbSMqSr 13 minutes ago

JennyferAmbe

Jennyfer Ambe #Taiwan Military Chief, Seven Colleagues Killed in Chopper Crash https://t.co/PtSqrYht5v 43 minutes ago

Vs_daddy_

Lazy Nobody RT @WIONews: Watch | 7 others killed in a helicopter crash along with Taiwan's military chief #Taiwan president orders probe into the inc… 44 minutes ago

nutchii_s

Nutchii S. RT @AFP: #UPDATE Taiwan's top military chief is killed in a helicopter crash, just days before the island goes to the polls to elect a new… 48 minutes ago

belamilbbh

面霊気 | K12 Our 2020 so far : - Taiwan top military chief among 8 killed in helicopter crash - US killed top I… https://t.co/jYwpWAZ6NB 51 minutes ago

Thora39227643

Thora RT @InkstoneNews: One of the leading commanders in Taiwan’s military has died in a helicopter crash https://t.co/cr43j501oi https://t.co/wj… 2 hours ago

InkstoneNews

Inkstone One of the leading commanders in Taiwan’s military has died in a helicopter crash https://t.co/cr43j501oi https://t.co/wj9ytRgb42 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan's top general killed in Blackhawk helicopter crash [Video]Taiwan's top general killed in Blackhawk helicopter crash

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN — Taiwan's Chief of General Staff, General Shen Yi-ming, was en route to visit troops at a military base in Yilan when the Blackhawk helicopter he was traveling in crashed on..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing [Video]Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan&apos;s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.