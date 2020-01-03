Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30



Tweets about this Susan Us Weekly: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Former Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dead at 30. https://t.co/zXA4KsIKsg via @GoogleNews 54 minutes ago @henson40_extention Us Weekly: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Former Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dead at 30. https://t.co/UaNXQVfe45 via @GoogleNews 55 minutes ago The Hip Hop Station Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, dies at 30 https://t.co/rTqJ9loHQt https://t.co/wvqXbeya2n 4 days ago Sweet Tee RT @SybilWilkes: This sad chapter may be the close of a sad book of drug abuse and suspected mental health issues. Nick Gordon, the former… 4 days ago The Hip Hop Station Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, dies at 30 https://t.co/rTqJ9loHQt https://t.co/GXmK8ESE9h 4 days ago Retro104Oldies Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, dies at 30 https://t.co/CeearhxNGu 4 days ago Siddha This is all depressing. A perfect storm of fame, entertainment business, money, drugs came together w/ ALL 3 of the… https://t.co/JCYmzHjkY7 5 days ago ROLLwithROYCE Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, dead at age 30 https://t.co/DLSTi1b8z6 https://t.co/D32DMZZHUd 5 days ago