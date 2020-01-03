Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning.

In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu offers his support to the US and Donald Trump takes to Twitter.