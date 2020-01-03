Global  

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning.

In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu offers his support to the US and Donald Trump takes to Twitter.
Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Qassem Soleimani

*Tehran:* Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St [Video]Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Rose McGowan After Soleimani's Killing: Americans 'Held Hostage' By 'Terrorist Regime' [Video]Rose McGowan After Soleimani's Killing: Americans 'Held Hostage' By 'Terrorist Regime'

Rose McGowan tweeted about Iran.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

