Oil Prices Jump, Markets Sink On Fear Of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Oil prices surged overnight after a U.S. military strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian general.

Katie Johnston reports.
