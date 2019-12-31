Global  

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Trump bringing U.S. closer to war with Iran, Elizabeth Warren says

Democratic primary candidate says president's 'reckless decisions' endanger Americans, after U.S....
Haaretz - Published

Tucker Carlson Slams Trump’s Strike on Top Iranian General: ‘Lumbering Toward’ War with Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with...
Mediaite - Published


lscain3834

Leprechaun3834 RT @NewsHour: Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Gen. Qassem Soleimani “a murderer.” However, Warren adds, President Trump’s “reckless move escal… 42 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Gen. Qassem Soleimani “a murderer.” However, Warren adds, President Trump’s “reckless… https://t.co/C2Cxmz2wXr 2 hours ago

MikaylaHeiss101

Mikayla Heiss RT @wbz: Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ https://t.co/5Vn3C6J3LF https://t.co/Pmk13qtZ22 2 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ https://t.co/WM5jSxVNtG 2 hours ago

FreedomUSA4

FreedomFighter @ewarren @kimguilfoyle Elizabeth Warren calls the killing of 2 terrorists “reckless”. Elizabeth Warren will never b… https://t.co/IVUEBmvIC6 2 hours ago

redroof2000

Dennis Insley Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General 'Reckless'....Warren doesn’t have a clue! Warren isn’t our country’s solution! 6 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ https://t.co/5Vn3C6J3LF https://t.co/Pmk13qtZ22 7 hours ago


